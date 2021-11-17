India’s human rights violations reach unprecedented level during Modi regime: Prof Cheng

Since Narendra Modi came to power, India’s human rights violations have reached an unprecedented level in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The international community should condemn it with one voice, the United Nations should impose sanctions, and the International Court of Justice should bring relevant individuals suspected of human rights violations to justice. These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He remarked that recently, Pakistan has profoundly exposed a large number of facts about India’s serious violations of human rights in the IIOJ&K and released a series of important figures.

Since 1989, the Indian occupation forces have killed over 96,000 Kashmiris, widowed around 23,000 women and raped over 11,250 women and girls. He said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) is now the most militarized zone in the world as over 900,000 troops are deployed in the area and innocent Kashmiris are living under an inhuman military siege. There are 239 identified torture cells in IIOJ&K, and the Indian army has committed 31 kinds of abominable torture against Kashmiris, including no food, no sleep, water dungeon and so on. What is creepier is that there are more than 8,000 unmarked mass graves in IIOJ&K.

He said that since 1989, there have been more than 96,000 extrajudicial executions and about 162,000 cases of arbitrary detention and torture in IIOJ&K. The Indian government has also stepped up its efforts to introduce laws so that the Indian army can convict anyone of terrorism and detain suspects at will for up to seven years. Pakistan’s disclosure of these figures will help the international community understand the latest true situation in IIOJ&K, further arouse the world’s sense of justice, so as to jointly stop India’s inhumane crimes.

Cheng Xizhong emphasized that the above-mentioned alarming figures of India’s extremely serious violations of the human rights of the Kashmiri people are not created by the Pakistani side, and most of the figures come from independent international human rights monitoring organizations.

