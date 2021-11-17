Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 17 November 2021 is being sold for Rs. 107000 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 124800 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 17 November 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 124800 Rs. 114399 Rs. 109200 Rs. 93600 per 10 Gram Rs. 107000 Rs. 98083 Rs. 93625 Rs. 80250 per Gram Gold Rs. 10700 Rs. 9808 Rs. 9363 Rs. 8025

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.