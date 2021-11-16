TECNO’s Journey of success

The premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings, TECNO has been making a great name in the tech world. With the essence of its new slogan of “Stop at Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets. The brand gives the user the experience of stylishly designed intelligent products that inspires them to uncover a world of possibilities and live a fashionable smart life enabled by intelligent technologies.



TECNO has been tirelessly working to understand the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them products accordingly. With localized innovations and design breakthroughs, TECNO has demonstrated its mastery of serving those who are “young at heart” and never stop pursuing excellence. The brand has expanded its network to over 70 emerging markets worldwide with its portfolio spanning smartphones, tablets, smart wearables, and AIoT devices. TECNO is now leading the emerging markets, leaping into a dynamic and vibrant new world of mobile connectivity.



Concentration on Emerging Markets and International Development

Adhering to its core strategy of “think globally, act locally” (Glocal), TECNO focuses on global emerging markets and satisfying the consumers’ real needs. By July 2021, TECNO had around 80,000 retail networks worldwide. It has built positive collaborations with global partners for many years and now has more than 400 partners, creating a strong and robust partner ecosystem.



TECNO continues enhancing brand internationalization. TECNO has been the Official Mobile and Tablet Partners of Manchester City Football Club since 2016. This year, TECNO appointed Hollywood superstar Chris Evans as its global brand ambassador for the Camon 17 series, sparing no effort to encourage people in global emerging markets to actively try new technologies and explore more possibilities.

TECNO has been recognized by consumers and the industry for its dedication and commitment to emerging markets around the world. In the most authoritative annual survey of “Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa”, TECNO ranked among the TOP 6 brands on the African continent for five consecutive years. TECNO boasts over 12 million active fans around the world across its social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and so on.



According to IDC, TECNO has shipped over 354.7 million smartphones worldwide in 2020, while sales exceeded 25 million units. TECNO Pakistan smartphone sales increased by more than 300% YoY, outdoing their own sales growth record, which means in only two years, TECNO has surpassed Samsung and OPPO to become the second best-selling mobile phone brand in Pakistan.

Continuous innovation breakthroughs in R&D and design for a differentiated competitive advantage

The top 3 advantages that differentiate TECNO from its competitors are

• catering to the demand of local consumers,

• customized professional camera for photography and videography,

• and stylish design surprising user experience.

TECNO continues to increase its investment in R&D. In 2020, TECNO’s R&D investment has increased by over 30%, and mainly focused on mobile hardware, software, and mobile Internet development. Based on the needs of local users, TECNO has conducted extensive technology research and brought forward its TAIVOS technology, “Dark Complexion Portrait Segmentation Challenge Track” and much more.



As for product innovation, TECNO’s CAMON 16 Premier smartphone earned the IFA’s (the world’s largest and most influential consumer electronics event) “Product Innovation Award”. The CAMON 15 made it into the Guinness World Records for being used to create “The Largest Flip Book”. POVA was recognized as the Most Innovative Smartphone 2020 by TECHUNCODE, an authoritative media outlet for tech in Nigeria and it has also been named as the “Most Popular Smartphone 2020” by Africa Tech Awards.

TECNO combines smart technology with stylish design, and provides diverse smartphone choices to “young at heart” consumers through 4 major product lines –

i. l PHANTOM series: Sub-brand as well as a flagship in every aspect with industry best-in-class technologies

ii. l CAMON series: Professional camera leadership in photography and videography

iii. l SPARK series: First choice for the young/Gen Z generation

iv. l POVA series: Giant power, super-fast, always power on, robust gaming experience

In addition, TECNO began in 2019 to work on deploying the AIoT product ecosystem which focuses on two main scenes, “the person + the family”, and also on various audio products such as smart wearables and data exchange products, including Mobile Broadband. The ecosystem is devoted to recreating a multi-scenario and digital high-quality life for consumers with smartphones as the core.

Continuously giving back to local society to lead to a “win-win”

As a company that operates in global emerging markets, TECNO has long committed itself to create a win-win situation for local communities, contributing to greater economic and social values for emerging markets. In 2020, TECNO built up a partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support the organization’s global education program, “Educate a Child”. Under the challenge of the global pandemic, TECNO responded swiftly and pro-actively donated medical resources to aid areas and promote COVID-19 prevention knowledge among their fans.

In the future, TECNO plans to continue and focus on emerging markets and put efforts in brand globalization and technological innovation developments to realize “Stop At Nothing”.