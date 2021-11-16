Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, November 16, 2021


Law passed for smooth passage of emergency vehicles in Islamabad

Web Desk

Senator Faisal Javed Khan revealed the news on his Twitter handle that, the Senate of Pakistan has issued a unanimous decision to pass a bill that will enable for smooth passage of emergency vehicles on the busy roads of the capital city.

However, the new bill dubbed the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2020 specifies that motorists are obligated to allow a clear passage for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles with warning sirens sounding and lights activated. Those who fail to comply will be penalized with a fine of up to Rs3,000.

Moreover, the bill also includes a clause for the ambulance and fire brigade vehicle drives, whereby they must have a justifiable reason to sound the warning sirens and activate the lights. Those doing so without a just cause shall be subjected to a penalty of up to Rs5,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

 

 

Submit a Comment