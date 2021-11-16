Pakistan to host ICC event in 2025, after two decades

On Tuesday, cricket’s governing body has announced that Pakistan will host an International Cricket Council (ICC) event after more than two decades.

Earlier in 1996, Pakistan staged an ICC event when they co-hosted the 50-over World Cup with India and Sri Lanka, but the country has been largely sidelined from international cricket since the 2009 attack on the touring Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in 2025, the ICC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, cricket lovers are cheering this news and considering it big news for Pakistan Cricket Board.