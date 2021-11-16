Fawad extends apology to Election Commission Pakistan

On Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has apologized from the Election Commission of Pakistan for using harsh words against the commission, Daily Times reported.

A two-member bench of the Election Commission was hearing a case against Information Minister Fawad and Railways Minister Azam Swati who were issued a show-cause notice for making false allegations against the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Fawad appeared before the commission in person but Swati failed to mark the attendance. His lawyer appeared before the commission to argue his case.

Meanwhile, Swati’s lawyer informed the court that his client didn’t attend the hearing due to the Senate session today. The ECP remarked that it was just an excuse. The commission gave final chance to Swati to submit his reply and adjourned the case till Dec 3.

During the hearing, the commission ordered Ch Fawad to submit his apology in black and white.

The minister while presenting his case maintained that he appeared before the commission because he did not want to indulge in any kind of rejoinders. He requested the commission to close the case. He said he was a lawyer and he was also the mouthpiece of the government.

“I did not swear or abuse anyone. I’m also a lawyer. Accept my apology,” Fawad pleaded. On this, the election commission asked him to submit his written reply before the ECP.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad in a press conference along with Railways Minister Swati had accused the chief election commissioner (CEC) of acting as a “mouthpiece for the opposition parties”.

On the other hand, Railways Minister Swati during a Senate committee meeting had also accused the ECP of taking bribes to rig elections, saying: “Such institutions should be set on fire.”