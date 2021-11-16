PML-N running campaign against judiciary: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) has launched a campaign against the judiciary which was part of its agenda against

national institutions.

Talking to the media outside the Election Commission he said, such conspiracies have always been hatched before the appearance of Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz in a court of law.

He recalled that in the past, when Nawaz Sharif was summoned to the Supreme Court, the PML-N had attacked the apex court and yesterday it attacked the judiciary again by a fake affidavit.

Fawad said that there was no doubt that the former Gilgit judge was living in London and Nawaz Sharif and his family were bearing his expenses.

The minister said that the Nawaz Sharif family also paid the fee for his affidavit and Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz was dealing with this issue.

The minister opined that when individuals were used against institutions to tarnish their image a crisis would emerge.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court has taken suo-moto notice which he said was an appropriate step and this issue should reach a logical conclusion.

He said that those responsible for contempt of court have been summoned today, the matter needs to be taken forward. The minister said a joint sitting of parliament has been convened tomorrow for the presentation

of the electoral reforms bill.

He reminded that electoral reforms and electronic voting machines were not the personal agenda of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan, rather it was a national agenda.

“In every election we demand reforms but when we move towards reforms the opposition starts making hue and cry”, he said.

He asked the Opposition to sit with the treasury benches in tomorrow’s session and consider these amendments with an open heart. The issues on which the opposition wanted amendments could be discussed and a way forward could be found, he remarked.

He said reforms were necessary and tomorrow this bill would be passed as all allies have expressed full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He said the government was ready to move forward with an open heart. “We are ready to move forward together on reforms in the electoral system, judiciary, media, and political system”, he said.

He said as an individual he respected the Election Commission and all other national institutions, but whatever he said as Minister for Information reflected the policy of the government and the cabinet.

He said he had come to the ECP to explain his position and expressed the hope it would be taken in a positive way.