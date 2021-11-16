PM to break ground for construction of 128 km Lilla-Jhelum dual carriageway today

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan will break ground for the construction of 128 kilometers Lilla-Jhelum road at a ceremony to be held here.

The Lilla-Jhelum dual carriageway, to be completed in 30 months at a cost of Rs.16 billion, will connect Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, and Mir Pur regions.

The construction of the Lilla-Jhelum road will also help promote tourism in the area, boost the farm-to-market supply of agricultural produce, enhance employment opportunities and strengthen economic development.

Besides Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ground-breaking ceremony will also be addressed by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdarand Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.