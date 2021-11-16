Fire erupts at oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi

On Tuesday morning, six people received burn injuries after a fire erupted overnight in an underground line of an oil refinery in ​​Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi, Daily Times reported.

The fire has now been cooled down.

After the incident, four of the injured with severe burns were shifted to Civil hospital’s burns ward, while the two others were taken to Jinnah hospital, rescue officials said.

Workers of the oil refinery located in Mehran Town Sector 15 in Korangi were repairing an underground line leakage. While they were doing the repairs, a spark triggered a fire that broke out with a blast during excavation work.

The fire injured the driver of the excavator, security guard of the private company and two laborers. Two others also sustained slight injuries.