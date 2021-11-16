India is ready to reopen Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims to celebrate birth of Baba Guru Nanak

The government of India has finally announced plans to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on November 19 considering the widespread demand from Sikhs from all over the country as they get ready to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s birth in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Authorities of Pakistan have not been formally informed by India about its decision to reopen the corridor for the purpose of celebrations. However, Sikh Parbhandak Committee has confirmed the development.

Member of Parbhandak Committee, Inder Jeet Singh said India has announced the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor. according to the Indian media, Sikh members of the Indian Parliament from the BJP had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open the Kartarpur Corridor. On Sunday, A delegation comprising the Punjab BJP led by president Ashwani Sharma called on Modi to make an appeal to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor by Gurpurab.

Meanwhile, all Sikh organisations across India also asked the government to reopen the corridor, according to sources.

On March 16, 2020 India had closed the visa-free corridor after imposing strict travel restrictions after citing the worsening Covid-19 situation. Later, Sikhs asserted that the pandemic situation had eased considerably which is enough for Sikh pilgrims to get free travel access to Kartarpur Sahib.

The Indian Sikhs also gave a November 19 deadline to the government to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor. A committee was also formed named Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor Sangarash Committee (SKSCSC), which had announced to take its movement for the cause to international platforms if the demand was not met by November 19.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3,000 visas from November 17 to November 26, 2021 to Indian Sikh pilgrims to participate in the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in Pakistan. Thousands of Sikh pilgrims residing in countries other than India would also be visiting Pakistan to attend the event.