Shahbaz Sharif meets with opposition leaders to discuss strategy ahead of a joint session of Parliament

Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, spoke on the phone with many other opposition leaders on what to do next and how to oppose the government’s legislative objectives in the forthcoming joint sitting of Parliament.

Shahbaz telephoned PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Awami National Party central leader Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Shafiq Tareen, chief of National Party Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Mohsin Dawar and Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

He expressed his appreciation for the united efforts of the opposition in parliament and thanked them for their cooperation.

With Bilawal, Shahbaz discussed parliamentary issues and matters of common and national interests. The two leaders discussed the joint session of Parliament as well and the opposition’s future strategy.

The anti-people policies of the selected PTI-led federal government had been reversed through Parliament, which was the apex democratic forum, Bilawal told Shahbaz. He said Parliament was the only democratic forum for the elected representatives to legislate on people-friendly policies and laws, as they uphold the interest of the common man there.

He reminded the NA’s opposition leader that the opposition parties had effectively forced the “chosen PTI-led government” to submit and withdraw on multiple occasions in recent years and that this achievement was due to the opposition parties’ unity.