PSX sheds 12 points amid profit-taking

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed almost flat on Monday amid profit-taking activity in a volatile session, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 12.89 points (-0.03 percent) to close at 45,736.26 points.

The market opened on a negative note but gained around 230 points during the first hour of the session, but later it remained in the red territory throughout the session.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 365.97 points, showing an intraday high of 45,910.96 points and a low of 45,544.99 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 45 points (-0.14 percent) to close at 31,180.51 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 40.77 points (-0.18 percent) to close at 22,118.21 points.

A total of 376 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 129 closed up, shares of 216 closed down while shares of 31 companies remained unchanged. Out of 94 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 41 closed up, 50 closed down and three remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 19.62 million to 172.85 million. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index were 57.50 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 15,251 to 73,079, while the value traded decreased by Rs2.53 billion to Rs5.14 billion. Overall market capitalisation decreased by Rs11.27 billion.

Among scrips, HASCOL topped the volumes with 18.58 million shares, followed by GGL (17.84 million) and WTL (11.22 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include HASCOL, GGL, WTL, UNITY and FFLR1, which formed around 37 percent of total volumes.

Sector wise, the index was let down by cement with 30 points, food & personal care products with 25 points, investment banks/ investment companies/ securities companies with 18 points, oil & gas marketing companies with 17 points and power generation & distribution with 11 points. The most points taken off the index were by LUCK which stripped the index of 25 points followed by TRG with 23 points, MCB with 21 points.