Exports of chemicals, pharmaceutical products up record 102.58pc

The Chemicals and Pharmaceutical products exports during the first three month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 61.91 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Sep 2021, Chemicals and Pharma products worth $362,493 thousand exported as compared to exports worth $223,886 thousand during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, plastic materials exports also increased by 69.02 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year recorded at worth $86,952 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded $77,551 thousand. During the period under review, other Pharmaceutical Products exports increased by 7.36 percent, worth $73,428 exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $68,393 of same period of last year.













