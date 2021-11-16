Engineer Manzoor takes over as NTDC MD

According to the notification of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Government of Pakistan, Engineer Manzoor Ahmed has taken over the charge of the post of Acting Managing Director, National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

An NTDC spokesperson said that Engineer Manzoor Ahmed holds a BSc degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore. He has over 36 years of extensive experience in the power sector. He has served in key positions at NTDC. These include Deputy Managing Director (Planning & Engineering), General Manager (Project Delivery) South, General Manager (Design & Engineering) as well as Cross-Border Project CASA-1000. The spokesperson further said that Engineer Manzoor Ahmed specializes in Project / Program Management, Substation Construction, Transmission Lines Construction, Handling of Mega Projects, Contracts Management and Strategic Planning.