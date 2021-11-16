Babar named captain of the ICC T20 World Cup Team

LAHORE: Babar Azam was the only Pakistan player in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 team of the tournament named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday as Mohammad Rizwan missed out despite finishing as the third-highest runs maker and scoring at an average of 70.25 runs per innings. The closest any other Pakistan cricketer came to making to eleven was Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named the 12th man.” After 45 matches and countless incredible performances, the Most Valuable Team of the Tournament has been selected,” said the ICC in a statement, a day after Australia clinched the title by beating New Zealand in the final. Players from six teams – Australia, runners-up New Zealand, semi-finalists Pakistan and England as well as Sri Lanka and South Africa – have been named in the T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the Tournament. However, No Indian team player was included in the team.

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021:

1: David Warner (Australia) – 289 runs at 48.16

2: Jos Buttler (WK) (England) – 269 runs at 89.66 3

3: Babar Azam (captain) (Pakistan) – 303 runs at 60.60

4: Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) – 231 runs at 46.20

5: Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 162 runs at 54.00

6: Moeen Ali (England) – 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11

7: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 16 wickets at 9.75

8: Adam Zampa (Australia) – 13 wickets at 12.07

9: Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 wickets at 15.90

10: Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 13 wickets at 13.30

11: Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – 09 wickets at 11.55

12:Shaheen Shah Afridi – seven wickets at 24.14