Kokrak storms to two-shot Houston Open victory

LOS ANGELES: Jason Kokrak torched the back nine at Memorial Park on Sunday, firing four birdies in a row on the way to a five-under par 65 and a two-shot victory in the US PGA Tour Houston Open. Kokrak’s 10-under par total of 270 gave the American a third victory in little more than 12 months. He claimed his breakthrough victory at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas in October of 2020 and won at Colonial in Fort Worth Texas in May. “Very blessed to be standing here,” said Kokrak, who had returned on Saturday morning to complete his second round and played seven holes in seven-over par to lie 10 shots adrift at the halfway stage. He started the final round two shots off the lead held by Scottie Scheffler, gained steam with a two-foot birdie at the third hole followed by a tap-in birdie at the fourth. After a bogey at the sixth, he caught fire after the turn, rolling in a 12-footer for birdie at the 13th and a 23-footer at 14. He birdied 15 and 16 with putts of six and five feet to break free atop the leaderboard.













