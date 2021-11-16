Ushna’s Tweet on Karachi’s problems goes viral

Actress Ushna Shah has expressed concern on the lack of basic facilities in Karachi in a Twitter post that went viral.

In the viral post, she said that load shedding takes place in summers and there is a shortage of gas in the winter. She added that Karachiites have to face a shortage of water when suffering from the stomach flu.

The netizens have appreciated the Balaa star’s statements in their comments. The post was retweeted by 11 users and got 191 likes.

It is to be noted that Sindh’s capital city Karachi has faced a water shortage for several years and its people have no other option but to buy it at a high cost. The same is the case with electricity and gas.

Ushna Shah began working in the drama industry seven years ago. Since then, she worked in several projects namely Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, Lashkara, Balaa, Cheekh, Help Me Durdana, Bewafa and film Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Her mother Ismat Tahira is an established celebrity and has worked on radio and television as well.

The Cheekh star had earlier said that she would be willing to do item numbers in her project provided if it is quality content.