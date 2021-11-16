I cannot deal with mind games: Shamita

We saw plenty of drama and heartbreak during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Salman Khan made an announcement related to Raqesh Bapat’s exit from the show due to medical reason.

Now, ShaRa fans are disappointed and left in shock as Raqesh would not return to the BIGG BOSS house. The aftershocks continued to be felt, with Shamita feeling broken without her beau by her side. Despite having sympathy for her, Vishal feels satisfied with Raqesh’s absence to benefit his game.

The housemates are now divided into VIPs and non-VIPs and it has created a lot of mess in the house!

As they rightly say, with great power comes great responsibility. The VIP members of the Bigg Boss house were bestowed with the power to run the house at their will! The drama unfolded when the VIPs dominated their housemates by conspiring to palm off their tasks on the non-VIP housemates, leading to frustration and annoyance! An uprising is in the works as the non-VIP members are ready to overturn them!

Karan triumphantly says, “Hamara khaana bhi wohi banaayenge, hamari cleaning bhi woh karenge, hamare bathroom bhi wohi saaf karenge!” Infuriated by their behaviour, Jay lashes out at them, “Insaano ki fitrat pata chalti hai jab power haath mein aati hai!” Pratik bluntly declares that he is a slave to no one and will not dance to their tunes.

Tejasswi hits back that they have no choice but to listen to the commands of VIPs. Jay tells Karan how he doesn’t like their tone, but the latter threatens they have more than one way to make them obey their commands. How will the non-VIPs manage? Only time will tell!