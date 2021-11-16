PML-N digging its own political grave

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was digging its own grave by involving in a case where ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan apex court Rana Shamim had leveled allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar. Imran’s comments came during a meeting with the PTI coalition partners, says a local TV channel quoting sources. The allied parties opined that a contempt of court notice could be served on the PML-N for its statements on the matter. The prime minister said the matter was in the court and they will do what they deemed fit. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen ties with Qatar in diverse fields, reports APP. The prime minister said this during a meeting with Qatar’s Ambassador in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud Abdulrahman who called on him at the PM Office. The ambassador conveyed greetings of the leadership of Qatar to the prime minister, which was reciprocated by him.













