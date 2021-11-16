NA again fails to take up business

zzzz1-National-Assembly-of-PakistanThe National Assembly once again on Monday couldn’t take up the 23-point legislative agenda or debate the supplementary questions, as the proceedings continued for almost two hours on the point of order and eventually had to be adjourned till Tuesday morning (today) for a lack of quorum.

As soon as the session began, Speaker Asad Qaiser announced the question and answer session. However, no debate could be held on the supplementary questions in accordance with some written replies put on the house by the ministers concerned. PML-N members mainly focused on the controversial statement of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Justice (R) Rana Shamim, who leveled allegations against the ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

As per a report, Rana Shamim alleged that Saqib Nisar had directed a high court judge not to release PML-N leaders Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general election. Speaking on a point of order, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif expressed concern over the allegations and sought the government’s response in this regard. He also demanded the house to debate this matter. Responding to the opposition member’s point, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said it’s the constitutional obligation of the house not to debate sub-judice matters at all, adding that the case of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz was still being tried by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“Put all the rumors to rest. The government has convened the joint sitting of parliament and all allies are also on board,” Awan claimed.

He said the opposition should also cooperate with the government in running the house business in an amicable manner.

Awan said the opposition should end the boycott of the House Business Advisory Committee and play its pivotal role for a healthy debate.

During this debate, Agha Rafiullah, Abdul Qadir Patel, and Shazia Marri of PPP repeatedly requested the speaker to get them on the floor but in vain.

On failing to give his party members a chance to speak, Patel pointed out the quorum. The speaker first asked for a vote-count but later adjourned the proceedings without announcing the number of treasury members present in the house.

Earlier in his speech, Maulana Asad Mehmood said he had witnessed governments toppled by some ‘unseen’ forces and then replaced with new ones.

“This government of PTI is one of such beneficiaries,” he said, adding that this trend should be eliminated now and now is the time to bring a real democracy in the country.

Addressing the speaker, Mehmood said, “First of all, you and your government are not political. Secondly, those who elected you are ashamed now and are even unable to go in the public and to interact with them,” he said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said the government felt no threat from the opposition’s rallies and it should wait for the next general elections, which would be held through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to ensure transparency in the polling process.

Earlier in his address, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said the government will not give NRO to anyone and will keep raising the issue of corruption committed by the previous rulers.

He recalled that the previous ruling party was known for attacking the judiciary and maligning the state institutions in order to hide corruption of its leadership.

“A statement from the former CJ of Gilgit-Baltistan was released in the media to malign institutions,” he claimed.