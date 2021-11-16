Govt, allies set to table reforms bill in joint sitting: Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Monday said all the government allies were unanimous on passing the electoral reforms bill, which would be tabled in the joint sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday.

“All the coalition partners, including Pakistan Muslim League-Q, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, have agreed on the bills [related to EVMs and I-voting] to be tabled in the joint session of the Parliament,” he said while talking to the media persons after a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House. Sheikh said it was the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to introduce the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the elections, as it would ensure transparency and resolve the issue of mistrust in the electoral system.

He said Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan always briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan in every cabinet meeting on the EVMs. He said Imran Khan had answered all questions of the coalition partners in the Monday’s meeting. He made it clear that the prime minister enjoyed the support of members of his own party and allied political parties.

He said all members of the government and allied parties had one agenda and that was changing the life of the common man. To a question, he said the government was taking sincere steps to improve the professional capabilities of Islamabad police. He said the police were a frontline force and it was necessary to keep their morale high.

The minister directed the police officials of ICT to boost the morale of their subordinates which was also necessary for improving the police performance.