PDM prepares to move SC against ‘controversial’ bills

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday decided to challenge the government’s “controversial” bills in the Supreme Court and ramp up the Opposition alliance’s country-wide protests, a private TV channel reported.

In a virtual meeting, with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, the alliance tasked JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, PML-N Deputy Secretary Atta Tarar, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to prepare legal grounds for challenging the bills in the top court, a statement said. The “controversial” bills include The National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021, electronic voting machine, and the bill which seeks to “curtail” the State Bank of Pakistan’s powers and “handing it over to the International Monetary Fund”.

The Opposition leaders have been tasked to consult with lawyers and draft a strategy to challenge the bills in the top court, the statement said. “The [participants of the meeting decided to call a meeting of PDM’s steering committee on November 22, in which legal suggestions against the government’s bills will be presented,” the statement said. The steering committee has also been asked to make recommendations for the “decisive” anti-government long march and present them in the PDM leadership’s meeting on November 23.

The Nov 23 meeting will give the final nod for the long march, the statement said.

Apart from Fazl, PML-N’s top leadership, including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, and others were in attendance via video link.