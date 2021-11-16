Senate passes four resolutions

The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday passed four resolutions including recitation of Holy Quran and Darood Sharif at every public meeting.

The first resolution recommended that the government should take immediate measures to reduce the level of air pollution caused by transport, energy and industrial sectors by converting these to high quality Euro-V fuel on an emergency basis in those sectors where Euro-II is being used.”

The second resolution paid tribute to the selfless and relentless sacrifices of Shaheed Wing Commander Nauman Akram who sacrificed his life to save the lives of residents of Islamabad and embraced shahadat on 11th March, 2020 during rehearsal for the Pakistan Day Parade in his F-16 aircraft. This House honors his sacrifice and recommends that “Chand Tara Chowk” near Shakarparian, Islamabad be named as Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, (Sitara-iBasalat) Chowk.”

The third resolution expressed deep sorrow and condolences on the demise of the great patriotic Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. It acknowledged the exemplary role of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program, who made the security of Pakistan invincible by transforming Pakistan into the first nuclear power in the Muslim World. The resolution appreciated the role of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan as man of honour for his country and Islam who established many educational institutions, hospitals and mosques throughout the country.

The resolution in view of his unprecedented and untiring efforts in the security and service of Pakistan, Islam and humanity, recommended that the Government may establish a University of Science and Technology in the name of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the Government may appoint a Chair in the Ghulam Ishaaq Khan Institute in the name of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, and the life and struggles of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan may be included in the national educational curriculum at Federal and Provincial levels.”

The fourth and last resolution recommends that recitation of the Holy Quran with Urdu translation and Darood Sharif be recited at the commencement of every public meeting, conference or ceremony for encouraging Islamic traditions in Islamic Republic of Pakistan and receiving the blessings from the Allah Almighty.” The House also passed “the factories (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill is aimed at addressing the problems of the workers in the modern industrial era.

Besides, seven bills were also introduced in the House. These included as “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, “The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties (Amendment) Bill, 2021”, “The Protection of Journalist Bill, 2021”, “The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2021” and [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021] (Amendment of Article 37). The House will now meet again at 11 am on Tuesday.