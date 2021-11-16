Heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway examined on trial basis

Sindh chief minister’s Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that they are examining the heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway on a trial basis.

“Trucks and container trailers will pass through the Lyari Expressway. Plying of heavy traffic at Lyari Expressway will reduce traffic congestion in the city,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab who is also the Administrator of Karachi said this while inspecting the Lyari Expressway here.

Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, DIG Motorways, officials of National Highway Authority and others were also present on the occasion.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab reviewed the arrangements made for the transfer of heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway and gave instructions to the officers. He said that traffic jam is a major problem of the city and efforts are being made for permanent solution of these traffic related issues. He also said that he was grateful to the Governor Sindh who cooperated in this regard. The Administrator Karachi said that there is adequate infrastructure for traffic on Lyari Expressway. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that passage of heavy traffic on Lyari Expressway will improve the flow of traffic on city roads.

“Heavy traffic travels 90 Kilometer in the city to reach the super highway. Traffic jam in the city is a major problem that wastes valuable time and fuel of citizens,” he added.

He said that due to increase in traffic on various major arteries of Karachi, there is pressure on the roads which must be dealt with and for this special lanes of heavy traffic are being allotted.