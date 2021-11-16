IDF report reveals 33m diabetic patients in Pakistan: PANAH

President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani on Monday said the number of diabetes cases in Pakistan was gradually increasing where the recent International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Report revealed that 33 million people in Pakistan were suffering from diabetes.

He was addressing the participants of the special walk organized by PANAH and Heart International Hospital on the occasion of “World Diabetes Day”. Speaking on the occasion, Major General (r) Kayani said Pakistan currently ranked third in the world in the number of diabetic patients.

“It is notewoarthy that more than 26.9% of the people living in Pakistan who are suffering from diabetes are not diagnosed,” he added. On the occasion, Major General (r) Ashraf Khan said that according to the statistics of the International Diabetes Federation, if the situation continued, the chances of 400,000 deaths due to diabetes in Pakistan would increase this year.

He said that the PANAH has been providing awareness to the people for the last 37 years about health related issues and their solutions.

Chairman Kidney Association General (r) Dr Zaheer said that one of the major causes of non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity was excessive consumption of Sugar Sweetened Beverages, which should be prevented. PANAH General Secretary and Director Operations SanaUllah Ghumman said that IDF figures show that an additional 11 million people in Pakistan suffer from poor glucose tolerance.

With their risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the rapidly rising level of diabetes in Pakistan, like the rest of the world, has become a major health challenge, he added.

“There are currently 537 million people worldwide with diabetes. In Pakistan we have to impose emergency against diabetes. One of the major causes of diabetes is excessive consumption of Sugar Sweetened Beverages, the government will have to take serious steps to prevent them,” he underscored.

The participants of walk said that the government should formulate a comprehensive strategy to control diabetes. One of the major causes of diabetes was the consumption of sugary drinks where taxation would be an effective way to reduce its consumption. Led by President (PANAH) Major General (R) Masud Rehman Kayani and Major General (R) Ashraf Khan, besides Chairman Kidney Association General (R) Dr Zaheer, General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Gumhman, Dr. Wajid, along with a large number of doctors, paramedical staff and civil society were present on the occasion.

The walk was held on the highway from Peshawar road Saddar Rawalpindi to Heart International Hospital. Participants of the walk carried banners and placards bearing information on the risks and remedies for other deadly diseases including diabetes.