CM GB directs officials to expedite work on uplift schemes

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid on Monday directed the officials to expedite ongoing work on schemes in Gilgit-Baltistan under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Khalid Khurshid urged the officials of relevant departments to follow the timelines related to these schemes.

During the meeting project directors of various schemes briefed the participants of the meeting on development works. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Finance, Provincial Legal Adviser, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Federal Secretary Kashmir Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretary Planning Commission, Additional Chief Secretary GB and secretaries of concerned departments.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing projects under PSDP to ensure timely completion of these projects. On the occasion Chief Minister GB said that completion of development projects under the Gilgit-Baltistan Development Package would revolutionize the province and boost tourism internationally.

He said that the employment of project directors of PSDP projects should be conditional on their performance. He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was taking special interest in the construction and development of GB, adding that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has chaired several meetings regarding the implementation of the Gilgit-Baltistan Development Package.

The meeting also reviewed the 20 MW Hunzel Power Project, 26 MW Shugarthang Power Project, 16 MW Naltar Power Project, 4 MW Thak Chilas Power Project, 250 Bed Hospital Skardu, 50 Bed Cardiology Hospital Gilgit, Polytechnic Institute Skardu, Regional grid, Gilgit-Naltar Expressway, 34.5 MW Harpur Power Project, 30 MW Ghawari Power Project, Gorikot to Shagarthang Road Construction and Metling, Shahra Nagar Construction, Gilgit Shandor Expressway Construction, 54 MW Attaabad Power Project, Daril Tangir Expressway.

The quality and speed of other important projects including Medical and Nursing College project in Gilgit, Thalichi to Shunter Road project were also reviewed in detail.