NCM draft law finalized, being sent to Law Ministry

The draft law of National Commission for Minorities has been finalized and was being sent to Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting, said Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ejaz Khan Jaffar.

Speaking in 12th meeting National Commission for Minorities (NCM) presided over by its chairman Chela Ram Kewlani, he said the ministry would write a letter to all relevant institutions asking them help National Commission for Minorities.

Secretary said the Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman would brief the NCM about its minority welfare projects.

The commission discussed various issues related to Pakistani non-Muslim population. The NCM asked the ministry of Human Rights to take the NCM into confidence over the proposed Christian Marriage and Divorce act.

Speaking on the occasion National Commission for Minorities Chela Ram Kewlani chairman said forced, underage and marriage without permission of guardian was a social issue. He urged provinces to implement the marriage laws in their respective jurisdictions.

Kewlani said governors, chief ministers, chief secretaries and Inspector Generals of all provinces would be contacted for brisk implementation of NCM’s recommendations.

The National Commission for Minorities sought nominations for induction of new minority member on its seat vacated by a Christian member due to personal engagements. Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, representatives of Ministries of Interior, Law and Justice, National Curriculum wing and Ministry of Human Rights were also present in the meeting. At the end of the meeting the members of NCM wished Chela Ram a very happy Dewali and cut cake.