Rent-a-party politics

It’s a bit rich of PML-Q to issue threats of leaving the ruling coalition through the local press. That coalition partners aren’t exactly happy with the PTI government is yesterday’s news, and however much the angst is justified it behooves senior politicians heading one of the most important political parties in the country to communicate their concerns directly to the government that they support in the centre and Punjab; in return for ministries, of course. And this game, of airing their discontent in public only to come round to the party’s point of view in private meetings is also getting very old. It’s very clear to see that, just like always, PML-Q leaders decided to play good cop, bad cop with the government and ended up having their cake and eating it too. They are very old players at this game yet the fact that they are able to play it so frequently and with such success is in itself quite a revelation.

Now that the government has lent them an air, their problems are going to vanish into thin air, as they always do. This habit of causing trouble whenever the government is pushed against the wall, and extracting further concessions in return, is very undesirable. It is precisely the reason why parties like PML-Q and MQM are called ‘rent-a-party’ by parts of the local press. They also always seem to time their tantrums perfectly; just when the opposition is causing its share of problems and the government needs to be reminded of the game-changing nature of the support of coalition partners.

Still, this game has now been played one time too many. Coalition governments are hardly unique to Pakistan. They are formed all over the world and there is a way of making them work. That, of course, is a two-way street where both the ruling party and its partners indulge in give-and-take. But for certain parties to use their support as leverage for unending concessions, and holding it over the government’s head like a sword whenever the going gets tough, is very undesirable and makes for distasteful politics.

Majority governments in Pakistan present their own sets of problems. Surely nobody has forgotten the complications that came with PML-N’s two-third majority administration when the premier seemingly lost all bearings and almost went ahead with appointing himself ameer ul momineen.

Clearly a dose of maturity is missing from our mainstream politics and politicians. And the sooner all parties realise that certain norms and procedures are essential for representative politics, the better for political parties, the government and the people. *