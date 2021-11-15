Govt. ready to address reservations of coalition partners on EVMS

An important meeting of the government and the coalition partners is to be held today where the coalition parties will be briefed on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and electoral reforms.

According to sources, the government is ready to remove the concerns raised by the coalition parties regarding electronic voting machines. In this regard, an important meeting of the government and the coalition delegation will be held today.

Sources said that the coalition parties would be briefed on EVMs and electoral reforms in the meeting and the government delegation would also address other concerns of the coalition partners.

The sources further said that the coalition partners would support the government in all political arenas including legislation.

It may be recalled that an important meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership will be held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which consultations will be held on electoral reforms and the security of allies.

It is pertinent to mention that the ruling coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) HAD refused to vote expressing reservations on EVMS while Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry HAD said that both the coalitions had expressed satisfaction over the briefing.