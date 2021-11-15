IHC issues notice to former Chief Justice GB Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued contempt of court notice to the former CJ GB Rana Shamim over his allegations against the ex- CJP Saqib Nisar, Daily Times reported.

According to Former CJ Gilgit Baltistan, the former CJP Saqib Nisar had requested a high court judge to continue Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s detainment till the 2018 general elections.

Meanwhile, the CJ IHC had taken notice of the matter after the name of a sitting HC judge also mentioned in the controversy that took place after allegations of the former CJ GB.

During the hearing, the CJ IHC said that such reporting from the media house can create troubles, adding that the IHC always supported the freedom of speech.

Objections should not be levelled at the under-trial cases, he remarked. The top judge served contempt of court notice to Rana Shamim, the top former judge of GB and Mir Shakeel ur Rehman to appear before the court in person. The AGP Khalid Javed Khan has also been summoned to appear before the court.

On the other hand, the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice retired Saqib Nisar has denounced the claims of ex-CJ GB as a white lie.

The former top judge said, “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Rana Shamim complained once against not giving him an extension.

I stand by my statement: Rana Shamim

Ex-chief justice (CJ) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Supreme Court Rana Shamim has said that he stands by his statement against Pakistan’s former top judge, Saqib Nisar.

“I stand by my statement which I gave to journalist Ansar Abbasi against former CJP Justice retired Saqib Nisar,” ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Reacting to the demand for an extension by him, Rana Shamim said the then CJP Sadiq Nisar did not have the right to extend my services. The Supreme Courts of GB and AJK are not subordinates of SCP, he added