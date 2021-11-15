Fire engulfs bushes near Islamabad airport 

On Monday, a fire caught up in the bushes around the runway of Islamabad Airport, Daily Times reported.

The fire engulfed both sides of the runway for about an hour, sources said adding that the fire brigade of the Civil Aviation Authority has not succeeded in extinguishing flames so far.

Meanwhile, more fire brigade vehicles have been called on to put the blaze off immediately. The manager of Islamabad Airport said the fire was started in the bushes but the flight operation has been fully restored.