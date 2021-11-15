Cabinet approves to put Shehbaz, Fawad’s names on ECL

On Monday, the federal cabinet has proved the names of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad to put them on the Exit Control List in the Ashyana Iqbal case, Daily Times reported.

The cabinet further gave its approval to put the names of Kamran Kiyani, Bilal Qadwai and Imtiaz Haider on the list. The cabinet endorsed the summary through circulation on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau.

According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog had requested the government put the names of Shehbaz Sharif, Fawad Hassan, Kamran Kiyani, Bilal Qadwai and Imtiaz Haider on the ECL.

The NAB alleged that the accused had illegally awarded the contract of the Ashyana project to Paragon City. It said as a result of the connivance of the accused, the Ashyana project was cancelled.