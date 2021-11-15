Shehbaz Sharif gears up contacts with opposition leaders to beat govt

Shehbaz Sharif the President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly has accelerated his campaign of making contacts with the opposition leaders.

On Monday, Shehbaz Sharif called Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He also called Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao and Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

Furthermore, he had telephonic conversations with Awami National Party central leader Amir Haider Hoti, Shafiq Tareen, and Balochistan Party’s leader Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch and Mohsin Dawar. He also talked with JI Amir Sirajul Haq on phone.

Moreover, in his telephonic conversations with different leaders, Shehbaz Sharif encouraged the united efforts of the opposition. He was of the view that the opposition parties had shown an exceptional unity in the national interest.

Shehbaz Sharif was confident that the united front of the opposition would defeat the black laws and mal intention of the government in the upcoming joint session of parliament.