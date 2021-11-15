SC calls on FIA DG, ETPB chief in illegal selling of evacuee property case

On Monday, while taking notice of the illegal sale of the evacuee trust property, the Supreme Court has called on chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and director general of Federal Investigation Agency.

While hearing the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad remarked that the Evacuee Trust Property Board had sold all the evacuee trust property. But he could not understand that under which law the board had sold the property.

“How can the government sell the evacuee trust property? Selling evacuee trust property is against the law,” CJP Gulzar said adding that the board had raked in millions of rupees by selling the property.

The counsel for the ETPB told the court that it was true that the evacuee trust property had been sold out.

On this, the CJP remarked that the very purpose of the board had died down when it had sold out the evacuee trust property. The board has failed to perform its responsibilities, he added.