President Arif Alvi arrives in Quetta on two-day visit

QUETTA: On Monday, President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Quetta on a two-day visit. However, First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi is also accompanied by the President.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz, IG Police Rai Tahir, Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Baloch, and other senior officials received the President and Begum Samina Alvi at Quetta Airport.

After arrival, President Dr, Arif Alvi met Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo at Governor House.

Moreover, important political issues, the development of Balochistan, and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.