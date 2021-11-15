MWM denounces police torture on protesting families of missing persons

On Sunday, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas strongly denounced the police brutality on the protesting families of missing persons in Karachi.

While addressing a press conference at the party office in Islamabad, the MWM secretary maintained that staging a protest is considered a crime by the state.

He criticized the government that on the one hand, it was negotiating with a proscribed party that was against national security and on the other hand, peaceful people were tortured for raising a voice for the minority community.

The minority community leader said that such measures of torturing protesting women in Karachi and registering cases against mourners in Punjab showed that the state institutions were urging the peaceful protestors towards extremism and use of force.

Allama Nasir further said the government should discover reasons behind such kind of deliberate attempts to provoke the peaceful people in the country.

He also lashed out at the government for introducing the uniform curriculum and said that a new Pandora Box would be opened by it.