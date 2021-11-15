Man murders parents, sister in Jhang

On Monday, a man killed his parents and a sister while they were asleep at Malhwana Morr area of Jhang, Daily Times reported.

The murderer has been identified as Manzar and his family told media that his brother Sarwar had also been gunned down a few years ago over a matrimonial dispute and that his murderers were still at large.

Police officers investigating the case said that they were looking at the incident from all sides.

The dead were recognized as Altaf, head of the family, his wife Nasreen and daughter Bismillah. The bodies were later shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and asked for a report from the RPO Faisalabad.

He directed the RPO to ensure the arrest of the main suspect in the case at the earliest. “Please constitute police teams for the arrest of Manzar immediately,” the IGP ordered.

He also directed the DPO Jhang to meet the victim’s family home and assure them of full inquiry of the unfortunate incident.