Saddar cooperative market fire drenched by firefighters

KARACHI: Fire that erupted at Saddar’s Cooperative Market was drenched by the firefighters after hours of struggle on Monday.

Several shops, pushcarts and stalls were burnt in the fire causing losses of up to millions of rupees. However, no casualties were reported. As many as eight fire tenders took part in the rescue and relief operation.

The fire has been brought under control now. However, the process of cooling is underway. It may take a few more hours, the fire brigade official said.

“Yesterday, it was a holiday so many shops were closed which are now being checked after breaking the locks,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Haroon Road remains closed for traffic. This is because of the rescue and relief operations at the Cooperative Market, which is causing traffic jams.

At least 35 shops were burnt after the fire erupted on Sunday evening at Cooperative Market near Regal Chowk in Karachi’s Saddar area.

Earlier, the fire department officials had said that four fire tenders along with firefighting teams from different fire stations of the city were sent to the scene instantly.

They said that the fire broke out in one shop and rapidly engulfed several other shops in the market.