PM summons party meeting ahead of joint session today

iMRAN-kHANJust ahead of the rescheduled joint session of the parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a party leadership huddle today to discuss reservations of the allies over electoral reforms, a private TV channel reported quoting sources.

According to the TV channel, the party huddle that the prime minister is set to chair, will discuss the legislation bills the government wants to table today in the joint session of the parliament.

The party meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s House, to be attended by party ministers and senior leaders.

The joint parliament session that was canceled early this week has been rescheduled for today as the ruling party has reportedly allayed the reservations of its allies. Reports said the reservations raised by Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) have been addressed by the PTI. Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that electoral reforms is not the agenda of Imran Khan or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but a national agenda.