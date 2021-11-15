Allies to support all ordinances and bills: Shibli

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Sunday said all the bills concerning electoral reforms and other issues will be passed by the Parliament.

“After a briefing on the matter, all the allied parties have been convinced to support the ordinance and bills,” he said while talking to the media in Peshawar.

The PTI allies, PML-Q and MQM-P had expressed concern over the new legislation proposed by the government and complained of being “kept in the dark” on important decisions.

Faraz said making the electoral process transparent was impossible without the use of modern technology and emphasised the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next elections. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was just politicising inflation. “PDM wants to oust the government by capitalising on inflation but it will fail,” he said, adding that inflation was rising around the globe and Pakistan was one of the affected countries.