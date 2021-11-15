PSX remains under pressure WoW

Worries over sinking local currency, rising inflation, and a delay in favourable Pak-IMF negotiations kept investors away from Pakistan Stock Exchange during the previous week ended November 12, 2021.

The KSE-100 index fell 1, 546. 65 points week-on-week, closing at 45, 749. 15 points. The ready counter’s average daily volume fell by 26. 4 percent to 316. 38 million shares from 429. 74 million shares last week. The ADV fell 27. 9pc to Rs 10. 97 trillion.

This week’s BRIndex-100 dropped 242. 49 points to 4, 726. 52 with average daily trading volumes of 246. 827 million shares. BRIndex30 fell 1, 568. 20 points to 20, 644. 37 points with 167. 440 million shares traded daily. This week’s market value fell by Rs 278 billion to Rs 7. 818 trillion. During the previous week, the index dropped 1, 547 points, or 3. 27 percent, as the market remained volatile.

Amid political uncertainty on multiple fronts, fears over growing inflation, and PKR loss versus the dollar, the market saw widespread selling. Individuals (net sell of $10. 24 million) outsold Companies (net buy of $6. 5 million) and Foreigners (net sale of $5. 28 million) GATI (up 6. 7pc), MUREB (up 4. 6pc). Leading the way were SFL (up 23. 3pc), ATRL (down 13. 9pc), HCAR (down 11. 3pc), HASCOL (down 10. 8pc) and KTML (down 10. 8pc). (down 10. 6 percent). Uncertainty and lack of triggers erased most of last week’s gains, bringing the benchmark to 45, 749 levels. Lack of clarity. Investors were cautious as delays in receiving Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion cash payments and rising KIBOR weighed on the market. As a result, the PKR strengthened against the USD, reaching an all-time high of Rs 175. 75.