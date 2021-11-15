Pakistani startup businesses getting huge funds from Int’l market: Asad

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar says Pakistani startups businesses got huge funds from the International market during the last six months, which is welcoming. Talking to newsmen at the conclusion of KP Digital Youth Summit in Peshawar on Sunday, he expressed Pakistani freelancers have become the fifth biggest community at international level. He said the locally made projects of our youth are getting acknowledgment and appreciation at global level.He said huge jobs have been created in the Construction and Agriculture sectors. The minister said record production of rice, wheat and sugarcane have been recorded this time. It is pertinent to mention that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will spend Rs8 billion over the next two years.













