18 held for possessing illegal weapons, drugs

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs rounded up 18 persons from different areas and recovered over three kg charas, 20 litres of liquor, seven pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Chontra police held Abdul Basit for having 1260 grams charras. While, RA Bazar, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni, New Town, Kahuta and Pirwadhai police arrested Muhammad Shayan, Ashmal Ahmed, Waqas Batti, Zaigham Abbas, Muhammad Imran, Usman Babar, Muhammad Toqeer, Shah Zaib and Shahid Iqbal for possessing 1910 grams charras, 20 liters liquor and a liquor bottle. As many as six other accused namely Muhammad Rizwan, Amjad Sultan, Saqib Khan, Mudassir Ali, Rizwan Baig and Amir Shahzad were sent behind the bars for having 30 pistols and ammunition. Meanwhile, Racecourse police held an accused namely Abdul Rehman, allegedly involved in display of weapon and aerial firing. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway. Division Superintendents of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operations against lawbreakers.













