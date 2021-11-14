Citizen asked to beaware of fake SMS, calls in name of Ehsaas

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Sunday warned the citizens to beware of the fake SMS and calls in the name of Ehsaas.

“People should beware of fake SMS and calls in the name of Ehsaas programme and only follow the instructions received from 8171,” Dr. Sania said while visiting grocery stores at Hassan Abdaal and Kamra for educating the grocery merchants about the newly launched Ehsaas Rashan Programme.

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Distt. Attock Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hazro Zohaib Ahmad Anjum, AC Hassan Abdal, Zunaira Jaleel and others were also present.

Dr. Sania interacted with the grocery merchants and educated them about the procedure of registering with the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme.

Talking to the media persons, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking concrete steps to elevate the living standard of less privileged people through improving their economic condition.

For this purpose, Ehsaas Rashan Programme has been launched for facilitating the common people with low income. The individuals having mobile phones registered with their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) could register through http://ehsaasrashan.pass.gov.pk.

They will get an SMS from 8171 regarding eligibility after registration and may visit any grocery store to buy essential commodities.

Grocery merchants, having bank accounts will also be registered with the same web portal, however, those who do not have their own bank account can open an account in National Bank of Pakistan.

It is mandatory that mobile numbers for registration should be registered on the same CNIC number.

Dr. Sania said that 40 million people have applied for Ehsaas Rashan programme out of which one million have been registered.

She said that the National Socio Economic Registry Survey of Ehsaas has been completed while those people who were not registered might visit the special registration desks set up across the country.

She said that people should not believe in fake calls and SMS and should only follow the instructions received from 8171.

She further stated that the COVID-19 has gravely damaged the economical condition of the entire world. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan is working hard to lessen the economic burden of a common man”.