Spaniard Kiko knocks out Galahad to win IBF featherweight title

LONDON: Veteran Spanish boxer Kiko Martinez became a two-weight world champion at the age of 35 after a massive knockout of Kid Galahad in the sixth round of their IBF featherweight title fight on Saturday night in Utilita Arena in Sheffield. Meanwhile, on the same card, unknown American fighter Alycia Baumgardner stopped Terri Harper, No. 7 in ESPN’s female pound-for-pound rankings, in the fourth round to win the WBC and IBO super featherweight titles at Sheffield Arena. . Galahad’s career had been gaining momentum after he served an 18-month suspension for a doping offense. He then won a world title in a rematch with his Yorkshire rival Josh Warrington in 2019 after losing a split decision to him earlier. Martinez, a former junior featherweight world champion in 2013-14, barely arrived on British soil with a formidable record. The Spaniard suffered his seventh defeat in the UK earlier this year and was not expected to give Galahad any problems.

Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs), 31, looked like he was going to win early in the evening when he rocked Martinez with a right hand in the first round. Galahad, who won the vacant title against James Dickens in August, deftly found opportunities to land more punches. Martinez couldn’t cover in time as Galahad proved too quick and smart in the early rounds. Martínez (43-10-2, 30 KOs), 35, of Alicante, was caught by a straight left in the third round and was cut above his right eye.

At the beginning of the fifth round, Martinez came charging off his bench to lead the fight to the champion. Galahad seemed to lose focus and momentum, became complacent and paid to drop his hands when Martinez knocked him down with a massive forehand. Galahad got up on the count of eight and was saved by the bell. But Galahad did not look recovered and was knocked out with the first punch of the sixth round when Martinez landed another right hand.

“For the past three years I have lived like a monk,” Martinez said. “My wife has helped me a lot with my anxiety and it has been worth it. I am in better shape than when I was 20.” Galahad, who needed two tries to make weight for the fight, is likely to be offered a rematch against Martinez. Earlier on the card, Baumgardner hit a big right hand in the fourth round to stop Harper and win the WBC women’s junior lightweight world title. Harper, who was making her third title defense after a year of inactivity and surgery for a hand injury, lost the belt after being knocked out by Baumgardner (11-1, 7 KOs) in a huge surprise, as Harper (11-1-1, 6 KOs) started the fight at No. 7 on ESPN’s pound-for-pound ranking in hopes of landing a great big fight against a rival world champion in 2022.