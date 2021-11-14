Tommy Paul wins first ATP title in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM: America’s Tommy Paul won his maiden ATP Tour title on Saturday with a three-set victory over 2019 champion and third seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada. World number 52 Paul triumphed 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to cap a memorable week in which he had knocked out three-time major winner Andy Murray in the last-eight. He took that form into his semi-final against eighth-seeded compatriot Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets. “I played some of my best tennis to beat Denis,” said Paul. “It’s the most fun I’ve had playing a tournament. It means everything to win my first title. I’ve worked so hard to achieve this and I’d like to break into the Top 30 at some point.”













