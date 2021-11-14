Chanderpaul appointed West Indies Under-19 batting consultant

BARBADOS: Former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul will join the West Indies Under-19s squad as a batting consultant for the upcoming high performance camp in Antigua in preparation for the World Cup to be played in the Caribbean in January-February 2022. Chanderpaul, the most capped West Indies Test player, has 164 matches to his name with 11,867 runs at an average of over 51, having also played 268 ODIs and 22 T20Is. He will join the support staff that includes Floyd Reifer (head coach), Rohan Nurse (assistant coach) and Curtly Ambrose (bowling coach), among others. The preparation camp will run from November 15 to 28 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

“Shiv has a tremendous amount of cricketing knowledge and know-how and he will be a great addition to the coaching staff,” Jimmy Adams, CWI’s director of cricket said. “We already have another icon of the game in Sir Curtly Ambrose, who has been involved with the squad since the camp in August, as well as several other outstanding coaches.” The selectors have picked 28 players for this camp after the last one and some trial matches held in August. The squad includes two newcomers in Jaden Leacock, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and right-hand batter, and Kevin Wickham, a right-hand batter and right-arm wristspinner. “Having had a month-long camp in Antigua in August followed by the 18-man West Indies Under-19 squad tour of England, I am looking forward to see the continued progress and improvements of the various players as well as to interact with them to understand their thinking and approach to the game,” Robert Haynes, CWI’s lead selector for the Under-19s said..”