Freeing Britney Spears — what to expect now that her conservatorship has ended

It’s the end of an involuntary era. Almost 14 years after all decisions pertaining to the care and career of Britney Spears were placed in her father’s hands, on Friday a Los Angeles judge terminated the conservatorship that had been overseeing the pop superstar’s personal and financial affairs, turning the page on one of this past decade’s most fraught celebrity story lines.

Spears wasn’t in court but she and fiancé Sam Asghari optimistically geared up for the big decision, donning #FreeBritney t-shirts for the ‘gram Thursday night.

Following the momentous ruling, Spears posted on Instagram several times in quick succession, including a video of the crowd celebrating outside the courthouse.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!” she wrote, punctuating the sentiment with emojis including a heart, prayer hands and sunshine. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney.” About a half hour later she added, “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever !!!!”

Joy, sass and frustration shared on Instagram have been Spears’ primary means of communication with her millions of fans, a vocal bunch of whom came together-mainly online but, at times, in person, such as to rally outside a court hearing-under the #FreeBritney umbrella to advocate for their idol’s autonomy after years of her dad Jamie Spears calling the shots. The extent of which allegedly was greater and more pernicious than anyone realized.

In the September FX-Hulu documentary The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, Alex Vlasov said he spent nine years on Spears’ protection detail from Black Box Security, a firm hired by Jamie. Vlasov alleged that there had been a recording device in Spears’ bedroom to monitor her private conversations, that her iPhone was closely monitored and that members of the security team portioned out and watched her take her medication. In response to Vlasov’s allegations, Jamie’s lawyer told the New York Times, “All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator-and the court’s approval of his actions- speak for themselves.” Edan Yemini, president of Black Box Security, said in a statement included in the documentary, “Black Box have always conducted themselves within professional, ethical and legal bounds and they are particularly proud of their work in keeping Ms. Spears safe for many years.”

Previously Spears had lamented to the court that she couldn’t go anywhere without permission and, not only was she unable to marry her boyfriend, the 39-year-old mother of now-teenage sons Sean and Jayden said she hadn’t been able to have her IUD removed so she could try to get pregnant again.

And according to legal documents reviewed by the Times, Spears’ lawyer at the time had communicated to the court that she wanted out of the conservatorship all the way back in 2014. Before Nov. 12, the reins had visibly loosened since these various accusations went public, starting with Spears’ surprise decision to remotely address the court during a June 23 hearing, the first time she’d been heard expressly on the subject of her conservatorship in years. Asghari went ahead and proposed, Spears flashing her dazzling ring on Sept. 12. And in addition to showing off her body in various states of undress on social media, she starting making pointed comments about trust and freedom and people not being there for her. Her captions grew longer as the amount of f–ks given decreased.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she wrote July 16. “There’s nothing worse than that!!!!”

And months before she declared in open court that her dad was “ruining” her life, she criticized the February FX-Hulu special Framing Britney Spears, writing in a since-deleted post that she was “embarrassed by the light they put me in.”

Yet at the same time, and long overdue, the New York Times-produced special touched a national nerve. That old footage put the onus back on the paparazzi who relentlessly hounded Spears and the casual misogyny embedded in the coverage of her throughout the ’00s, be it the whoops and high-fives for Justin Timberlake when the topic of bedding Britney came up or respected pillars of journalism such as Diane Sawyer grilling the platinum-selling star about her perceived missteps.

The show also gave unprecedented visibility to the #FreeBritney movement, populated by people who’ve been convinced for years that she was being mistreated under cover of the conservatorship.

And no doubt the hashtag warriors are celebrating this weekend, validated in their efforts now that Spears is, in fact, free. But what does this returned control over her own affairs look like moving forward?

Wedding planning appears to be underway, for starters, with Spears teasing her 35.9 million Instagram followers on Nov. 9 by posting a photo of herself in a light-pink gown. She assured, however, that it was not her wedding dress, but that Donatella Versace was working on the garment “as we speak.”