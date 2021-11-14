Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s Maldives resort with villas cost Rs 14 lac a night

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently vacationing in the Maldives, ahead of their daughter Aaradhya’s 10th birthday on November 16. The family departed for the popular tourist destination earlier this week. Aishwarya and Abhishek have both shared updates from the holiday on social media, showing off the spectacular view from their resort, which they tagged in their posts. The resort they are staying at-the Amilla-offers villas for two-20 guests. Here’s a quick tour of the property, via pictures posted on its official Instagram account. The least expensive villa, the Reef Side Pool Villa, is going for approximately $1,000 a night, which is around Rs 76,000. Here’s the official description on the property’s website: “Gaze out across the reef from the comfort of your luxurious bed, or dangle your feet from your private balcony and watch fish dart through the water beneath you. These reef villas are perfect for snorkellers; suspended directly over a world of colourful marine life. Slide straight from your villa into the water and spend hours exploring our mesmerising house reef.”













