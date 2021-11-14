Punjab Police teams mobilized to curb anti-environment activities causing smog

As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, police teams have been mobilized to curb anti-environmental activities causing smog.

Joint operations have been intensified by police, environment department, district administration and other concerned departments. In this regard, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that not only all departments are taking preventive measures for eradication of smog but also citizens are being made aware of their constructive role in this regard.

Punjab Police Spokesperson while presenting the report of all activities related to smog i.e massive smoke emitting vehicles , burning of crops and tyresin all the districts of the province said that since November 1, 1992 cases have been registered in Punjab and 2141 cases have been registered by arresting 2141 persons.

Punjab Police spokesman further said that 435 cases of crop burning have been registered and 318 people have been arrested in Sahiwal region.

In Sheikhupura region a total of 362 cases of burning of crops, tires and lubricants were registered and 714 persons were arrested. In Gujranwala region a total of 362 cases of burning of crops, tires and lubricants were registered and 276 persons were arrested. In Multan region, a total of 301 cases of burning of crops, tires and lubricants were registered and 288 persons were arrested. In Faisalabad region, a total of 248 cases of burning of crops, tires and lubricants were registered and 248 persons were arrested. In Bahawalpur region, a total of 56 cases of burning of crops, tires and lubricants were registered and 60 persons were arrested. In Sargodha region, a total of 63 cases of burning of crops, tires and lubricants were registered and 63 persons were arrested. In DG Khan region, a total of 101 cases of burning of crops, tires and lubricants were registered and 92 persons were arrested. In Rawalpindi region, a total of 27 cases of burning of crops, tires and lubricants were registered and 39 persons were arrested. A total of 48 cases have been registered in Lahore for burning crops, tires and lubricants and 43 people have been arrested. The spokesperson further said that the citizens are requested to refrain from the negative activities of environment causing smog and extend all possible assistance to the government agencies in taking measures to reduce the environmental pollution.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi District Surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed on Sunday warned for strict action to be taken against the violaters of the anti-smog protocol act, saying, no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

He said that on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, immediate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He said there was a need to adopt the preventive measure and increase awareness to mitigate the factors behind smog. Dr Waqar asked the people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, eyes, nose and throat infections.

He further recommended avoiding physical activity such as walking at evening and morning timing and advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of the besom.

The surveillance officer advised that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any eye infection.

He said that smog might affect human health during the winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution. “Promotion of tree plantation is vital for avoiding smog and checking ecological pollution,” he added.